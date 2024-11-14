Why crypto mania is reaching new heights

The mood music during the campaign is one reason crypto investors are cheering Mr Trump’s return to the White House. They are also hoping that a changing of the guard will make regulation kinder to crypto. In July, when Mr Trump addressed a rapturous crowd at the industry’s biggest jamboree, the loudest cheer erupted when he promised to fire Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). “From now on the rules will be written by people who love your industry, not hate your industry," he said then. Mr Trump, in fact, cannot fire Mr Gensler without cause before the end of his term, in 2026—though it is customary for SEC chairs to resign when a new president takes office anyway.