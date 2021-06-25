Why cryptocurrency firms are struggling to find the right candidates

Despite a rout in May, cryptocurrencies’ total market value is up 400% over the past year to about $1.4 trillion, and traditional financial firms such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of New York Mellon Corp. and DBS Group Holdings Ltd. are starting to offer services and trading. Meanwhile, the likes of CME Group Inc. are expanding crypto derivatives offerings -- all of which is helping the asset class to mature.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}