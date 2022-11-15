Why crypto Solana's price crashed the most in a week amid FTX collapse2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 10:44 AM IST
- The recent developments at FTX have rattled the cryptocurrency market
Crypto altcoin Solana, which was tied to a blockchain backed by Sam Bankman-Fried, declined more than 52% in just a week, leading the crypto slump as the fallout from the collapse of Fried's FTX empire continued to reverberate. Solana's market value has fallen from a peak of almost $80 billion last November to just over $5 billion, according to data from CoinGecko.