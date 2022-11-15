Why crypto Solana's price crashed the most in a week amid FTX collapse

"The FTX fiasco has surprisingly caught Solana, dragging it down further to its current state. Since earlier this year's hack, SOL has been working hard to stabilize itself. FTX’s Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Serum was also down by 53% recently. Some of the assets, like wrapped BTC on the Solana DeFi ecosystem, were backed by FTX, which now has almost zero value. The Solana assets and other assets in the ecosystem will be volatile in the near future. FTX and its founding team were big backers of the Solana ecosystem. $SOL is the second-largest holding of Alameda Research after FTT, which is why Solana is facing this crisis," said Mahin Gupta, Founder of Liminal, a digital wallet infrastructure platform.