Terra plunges 60% in 24 hours. Why the crypto's price is crashing

"Terra(LUNA) has had a whirlwind of a week with the token tumbling at an alarming rate, plummeting from a steady price of $88. The debacle began when Terra’s algorithmic based stablecoin TerraUSD(UST) , which is pegged against the dollar, fell sharply to almost $0.6. With that, Binance, one of the top global crypto exchanges, temporarily stopped the withdrawal of UST and LUNA. All this led to a cascading effect on the prices of LUNA, spiraling it out of control. The daily chart for LUNA has broken below the ascending channel pattern. An immediate support could be expected at $4," said Siddharth Menon, COO of WazirX.

