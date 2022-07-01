Why insurance can be a life saver for investors wealth in cryptocurrency assets

When you opt for deposits or loans at a bank, generally, you do have the option of taking insurance against it. Insurance acts as a protection for your money invested or borrowed. This is what the cryptocurrency markets are lacking currently, a proper insurance mechanism to protect investors' wealth. So far this year, crypto markets have witnessed some deep depressions in their performance with major digital currency assets drastically correcting to low levels, some even clocked zero grounds baffling investors. This has led to many cryptocurrency exchanges halting their withdrawals and deposits.

