Why is crypto market crashing today? Bitcoin sheds 6%, Ethereum dips 8%

Crypto markets are in a bloodbath on Monday due to macroeconomic conditions globally. The market is struggling to keep its 900 billion dollars valuation. Investors held a cautious position as they await US Fed's monetary policy outcomes amidst soaring inflation. The crypto leader Bitcoin has dipped to a three-month low, while Ethereum nosedived more than 8% during the day. The hype around Ethereum Merge has subsided and there are fewer catalysts in the crypto market currently. Also, the strengthening in the US dollar has further acted as a spoilsport in dampening global markets mood making cryptocurrencies vulnerable too.

