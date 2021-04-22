Why is ethereum on a tear of late, outperforming bitcoin?

According to experts, this divergence between ether and bitcoin over the last few days has both short-term and long-term forces behind it. “Over the past year, a lot of investors who got into bitcoin have become aware of ethereum and started diversifying their crypto portfolios. That’s why you’ve seen ether in a general strong uptrend since early 2020. That trend has gotten stronger as the news of Eth 2.0 has become better known. That innovation is going to lower fees and open up many new opportunities for innovation," said Vikram Rangala, chief operating officer of ZebPay.