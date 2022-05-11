Why stablecoin terraUSD’s crash is of significance

A stablecoin is linked to an underlying asset such as the US dollar or to a precious metal such as gold. TerraUSD is a decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. This means that rather than being backed by an asset, UST uses complex codes to create new coins or destroy old ones to maintain a steady price at $1. All stablecoins have a governance token, which provides the stability. In the case of UST, it is Luna, which explains the correlation between the two tokens. The theory that stablecoins are not affected by price volatility drives the attraction for these crypto assets.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}