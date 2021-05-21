Why the Bitcoin crash was a big win for cryptocurrencies

But to others, the crypto space is more than speculative instruments. It is the construction of a new financial system. For them, Wednesday was a huge win that might go down as one of the best days in crypto history. Under extreme stress, the system worked as designed. Yes, problems were uncovered, such as high fees to trade at the most volatile moments. But this is a known problem because the crypto platforms are running at 100% capacity. Solutions to add more capacity and efficiency have been in the works for months and should be operational by year-end.

