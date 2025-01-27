Will America’s crypto frenzy end in disaster?

What does this spectacular merger of hype cycle and national governance mean for American finance? The Biden administration had worked hard to prevent the crypto industry from infiltrating Wall Street. Tight rules made it prohibitively expensive for banks to hold digital assets on behalf of clients, and stopped them from pioneering their own crypto products, such as stablecoins (tokens pegged to the dollar or other assets). The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), a watchdog, obstructed dozens of such projects on the basis that it did not know how digital assets ought to be treated in regulatory filings. Now, on many issues, banks and the crypto industry are pushing in the same direction, and face little resistance. Expect, as a consequence, new and enormously profitable forms of risk-taking to emerge. In time, there will also be furious debates when digital upstarts, who have the full favour of the White House, come to clash with veterans of American banking.