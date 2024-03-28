Will Bitcoin's price surge bail out Sam Bankman-Fried? FTX founder's sentence hinges on crypto's rollercoaster ride
As Sam Bankman-Fried's sentencing hearing nears, the unexpected rise in Bitcoin's price emerges as a surprising factor. Bankman-Fried's lawyers argue that the cryptocurrency's resurgence mitigates financial losses.
The upcoming sentencing hearing for Sam Bankman-Fried, set for March 28, could be influenced by a “remarkable surge" in the value of Bitcoin, the Financial Times has reported. Scheduled to take place in the Southern District of New York before Judge Lewis Kaplan, the hearing could potentially be influenced by recent developments surrounding the cryptocurrency.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started