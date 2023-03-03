Time has changed, and the world with greater modernity and advanced technologies. There is also a change in the pattern of how women save their money and park them for future wealth creation. In recent times, women are taking on more challenging tasks, they're not shy about taking risks when it comes to investment. One such risk would be investing in cryptocurrencies as the market is volatile and highly sensitive. Despite its unpredictable tendency, female investors have likely held more virtual digital assets than male investors, a study shows.

