You’d be stupid not to evaluate risk

Stocks with a high PE multiple have an interest-rate risk embedded. How? Lower interest rates mean investors are willing to pay more for a company’s future earnings, meaning a high multiple. A company growing at 10% may have a PE of 16, but one growing at 25% could have a PE of 60 or more. Then there are companies that are losing money, and investors pay a high PE on the “potential" for future earnings, as they did with Rivian and Carvana. But when interest rates rise, PE multiples collapse and investors flee, which explains the recent rout of high-multiple tech stocks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}