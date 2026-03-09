Cupid share price jumps 15% despite stock market crash. What's behind the rally?

Cupid share price jumped 15% on Monday, March 9 as small-cap stock traded ex-bonus amidst stock market crash. The firm revealed a bonus issue at a ratio of 4:1, indicating that shareholders will obtain four bonus shares for every one share they held as of the record date on March 9.

“….we wish to inform you that the deemed date of allotment would be next working day i.e. Tuesday, March 10, 2026, for allotment of 1 07,57,28,560 fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of Re 1/- each in the proportion of 4:1 i.e. 4 (four) new fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1/- (Rupee One only) for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Re 1/- (Rupee One only) to the eligible shareholders as on the record date,” said the company in an exchange filing.

For instance, if an investor holds 1,000 shares of Cupid, they will be granted 4,000 additional bonus shares, resulting in a total of 5,000 shares after the 4:1 bonus distribution.

A bonus share is an additional share that a company provides to its current shareholders at no cost, typically drawn from its retained earnings, as a way to reward investors.

The key domestic stock indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, plummeted on Monday as rising crude oil prices were perceived to add strain to the economy of the South Asian nation, raising concerns about growth and inflation while increasing import expenses for the world's third-largest oil importer.

Cupid share price today Cupid share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹81.95 per share on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹92.35 per share.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said that post the corporate action, the stock has witnessed strong traction today, gaining over 10%. The move has emerged from the strong support of the 89-EMA and has resulted in a range breakout. Considering the momentum, the upmove may extend towards 105 in the near term, while 80 is likely to act as immediate support.