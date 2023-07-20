Current set-up has all makings of long-term bull market, says Gautam Baid: Report2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 03:24 PM IST
In India the bull market which started a few months ago has all the elements of a sustained multi-year bull market, Gautam Baid said.
The current set-up of the Indian stock market has the makings of a long-term bull market, like the one seen during 2003-07, says Gautam Baid of Complete Circle PMS.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×