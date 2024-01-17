Markets
Cyient keeps surfing the AI wave. And its rally is far from over
Equitymaster 5 min read 17 Jan 2024, 12:00 PM IST
SummaryWith its expertise in AI, strategic diversification, and a proven track record of successful transformations, Cyient is well-positioned to ride the AI wave. For investors seeking exposure to high-growth sectors, the midcap IT stock deserves a closer look
Artificial intelligence has evolved remarkably over the years, seamlessly integrating into our world. It has been reshaping the way we interact with technology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less