Dabur India, Godrej Consumer Products & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Dabur India, Godrej Consumer Products, Mahindra & Mahindra, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Auto
Shares of Dabur India, Godrej Consumer Products, Mahindra & Mahindra, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Auto hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 162.95(0.74%) points and Sensex was up by 1007.87(1.4%) points at 05 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -137.25(-0.29%) at 05 Jun 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Bannari Amman Sugars, Iris Clothings, Anupam Rasayan India, EPL, RAJRATAN GLO hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started