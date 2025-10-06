Dalal Street might light up with a pre-Diwali rally
Market experts predict a rally in Indian stocks, aiming for a June-end high of 25,669.30, fueled by fiscal and monetary measures, a recent short squeeze, and optimism surrounding a possible US trade deal, with expectations of further gains post-Diwali.
Mumbai: The festival of lights appears to be setting the stage for the Indian stock markets to come alive. Market experts see a possible revival following a combination of fiscal and monetary stimuli, which could boost earnings growth, and rising hopes of a US trade deal sometime in November.