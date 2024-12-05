Markets
Dalal Street's leading women: Seetha, Shivani, and Vanaja's latest power moves
Suhel Khan 8 min read 05 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryWhile there is no denying that the Indian stock markets is a male dominated space, a few less known women investors are leaving a mark on the map when it comes to strategic investments and insightful stock picking.
“If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman", said the longest serving British Prime Minister of the 20th century, Margaret Thatcher. And no one could argue with that.
In a male dominated space like the Indian stock market, which is always abuzz with the names like Rakesh, Radhikishan, Ashish and Vijay, a few less known women investors are driving a big change.
Let’s look at three such women Warrant Buffets of India and their latest stock picks, in the order of the net worth of their stock holdings.
