Cement maker Dalmia Bharat, on Monday, 23 November, announced that its board of directors had considered and approved a proposal for the buyback of equity shares.

The company's board approved a buyback of up to 3.78 million fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each, representing approximately 2.02% of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up equity share capital of the company, at a maximum price of ₹1,850 per share.

The buyback will be open to all eligible shareholders and beneficial owners of the company's equity shares, excluding promoters, members of the promoter group and persons in control of the company.

The buyback share price represents a 18.28% premium over the share price of ₹1,564 on the BSE on Monday.

How many Dalmia Bharat shares will be bought back? At the maximum buyback price of ₹1,850 per share and an overall buyback size of ₹700 crore, the company said it could purchase up to 37,83,783 equity shares.

This represents approximately 2.02% of the company's total paid-up equity share capital. However, the actual number of shares bought back could be higher if the company purchases shares at a price below the maximum buyback price, subject buy to the overall buyback size of ₹700 crore.

The company has also indicated a minimum buyback size of ₹525 crore, representing 75% of the maximum buyback amount. Based on this minimum deployment and the maximum buyback price of ₹1,850 per share, Dalmia Bharat would purchase at least 28,37,837 equity shares.

What is the minimum amount Dalmia Bharat must spend on the buyback? Under the applicable Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) buyback regulations, Dalmia Bharat is required to utilise at least 75% of the maximum buyback size, or ₹525 crore, towards the buyback.

Additionally, the company must utilise at least 40% of the maximum buyback size, amounting to ₹280 crore, during the first half of the 66 working days from the opening date of the buyback.

The maximum buyback size of ₹700 crore represents 9.64% of the company's aggregate paid-up equity share capital and free reserves on a standalone basis and 4.49% on a consolidated basis, according to its audited financial statements as of March 31, 2026.

Will Dalmia Bharat promoters participate in the buyback? No. Dalmia Bharat has clarified that its promoters, members of the promoter group and persons in control of the company will not participate in the buyback.

The buyback will instead be available to eligible public shareholders and beneficial owners of the company's equity shares, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

When will Dalmia Bharat's buyback open? The company said a public announcement detailing the buyback process, timelines and other relevant information will be issued within two working days.

The company said it has also constituted a buyback committee and delegated the necessary powers to it to oversee and execute the process. Rajeev Kumar, the company's company secretary and compliance officer, has been appointed as the compliance officer for the buyback.

Further details, including the opening and closing dates and other procedural requirements, are expected to be disclosed in the public announcement.