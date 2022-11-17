Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy on Thursday — 17th November

Day trading guide for today: Facing resistance on the upper range, key benchmark indices remained range-bound on Wednesday but managed to end in positive territory. NSE Nifty finished 6 points higher at 18,409, BSE Sensex surged 107 points and closed at 61,980 while Nifty Bank index ended 162 points higher at 42,535. Banking, tech and IT stocks attracted buying interest of Dalal Street bulls whereas metal, power, realty, oil and gas and energy stocks remained under the sell-off heat.
According to stock market experts, overall bias on Dalal Street is positive and one can expect some resistance as key benchmark indices are nearing to its peak zone.
Day trading strategy for stock market today
Speaking on intraday trading strategy, Vaishali Parekh, Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "The overall bias and sentiment is maintained positive and one can expect some resistance as NSE Nifty nearing the peak zone of 18,500 to 18,600 levels. Support for NSE Nifty is placed at 18,300 levels while the resistance is seen at 18,550 mark. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 42,100 to 43,000 levels."
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher went on to add that index heavyweights like Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys and TCS beginning to witness some strong pullback to improve the bias on Dalal Street.
Day trading stocks to buy today
Unveiling intraday stocks for today, share market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities and Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India — recommended 6 shares to buy today.
Here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks:
Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today
1] HUL: Buy at CMP, target ₹2520 and ₹2540, stop loss ₹2440
2] Bharti Airtel: Buy at CMP, target ₹860 to ₹870, stop loss ₹825
Anuj Gupta's stocks to buy today
3] Bikaji Foods: Momentum buy at CMP, target ₹360, stop loss ₹298
4] Equitas Small Finance Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹59, stop loss ₹44
Ravi Singh's shares to buy today
5] Hindustan Zinc: Buy at ₹318, target ₹325, stop loss ₹315
6] BEL: Buy at ₹108, target ₹114, stop loss ₹106.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
