Day trading guide for today: 6 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 19th January

"If we look at the data, the recent data such as falling Dollar Index, appreciating Rupee, Global market momentum etc. have been in favor of a rally in equities, but the FIIs selling was creating pressure on the index and hence the upside move was restricted. However, finally FIIs have started unwinding their short positions and thus it’s a relief for our markets. The technical pattern indicates a breakout and hence the corrective phase seems to be over," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.