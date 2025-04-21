Markets
Sentiment for deals and IPOs may turnaround post Q4 results; DIIs to drive deal pricing and FIIs scale
Dipti Sharma 9 min read 21 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryNeha Agarwal, MD & head of Equity Capital Markets at JM Financial, expects Trump’s tariff talks to ease trade tension and lift investor confidence if they move toward resolution.
Neha Agarwal, MD & head of Equity Capital Markets atJM Financial, expects market sentiment to improve in the next couple of months once the March quarter results are out. With most companies having reset FY26 earnings guidance, meeting those targets could bring stability. She said promoter commentary on capital allocation and strategy will also be key.
