But with IPOs, once the pricing decision is made, you are locked in for nearly two weeks before the funds actually come through. In today’s uncertain environment, asking an investor to commit capital for that long introduces risk—hence, the steeper IPO discounts we're seeing, sometimes as high as 20%.Think about it: if you had to put in a large cheque and take a two-week view in a choppy market, you would want a bigger cushion.