Dear retail investor, here is how to account for politics in your investing
Summary
- On a net basis, the difference between the expected and real Lok Sabha results have made no difference to the Sensex. Nonetheless, a market level aggregate hides more than it reveals. Keep reading.
Mumbai: On 31 May, which was a Friday, the BSE Sensex—India’s most popular stock market index—closed at a little over 73,961 points, a little lower than the then all-time high of 75,418 reached on 23 May. When the stock market opened again on 3 June, a Monday, after the weekend, the Sensex rallied to reach a new all-time high of around 76,469.
What happened in between? The seventh and the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections happened on 1 June, which was a Saturday. After the elections ended, the TV channels released their respective exit polls. Almost all exit polls gave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 350-400 seats in the Lok Sabha—which was much more than required for a clear majority of 272 seats.
The stock market investors have been in love with the idea of the BJP-led NDA governing the country again. So, once the market opened again on 3 June, the investors celebrated and stock prices rallied and the BSE Sensex ended the day at a new all-time high of 76,469—a jump of more than 2,507 points or 3.4% from Friday's close (31 May).
Nonetheless, the exit polls turned out to be all wrong. And when the market opened on 4 June, it quickly started to adjust. At one point, the Sensex touched 70,234, more than 8% lower than 3 June’s close. It closed the day at 72,079 down 5.7%. And then things changed again. By Friday, 7 June, it had recovered all the losses and closed at a new all-time high of a little over 76,693 points.
On a net basis, nothing really has changed. The Sensex on 7 June was 1.7% higher than its 23 May high. Nonetheless, a lot has happened in between and that has important lessons, especially for retail investors. Or to put it slightly differently, how does one account for politics while investing?