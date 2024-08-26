DEBOCK INDUST, Future Supply Chain Solutions & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - DEBOCK INDUST, Future Supply Chain Solutions, IRB Invit Fund Unt, GSS Infotech, Secur Credentials

Published26 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of DEBOCK INDUST, Future Supply Chain Solutions, IRB Invit Fund Unt, GSS Infotech, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 184.7(0.74%) points and Sensex was up by 557.7(0.69%) points at 26 Aug 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 304.35(0.6%) points at 26 Aug 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Trent, Hindustan Unilever, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Interglobe Aviation hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

