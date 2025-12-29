Debt mutual funds see slower inflows than hybrid and equity

The share of retail investors and high-net worth individuals (HNIs) in the total assets of debt funds has also come down over the last year. It has fallen from 24% in September 2024 to 21% in September 2025, as per the latest data available on the specific investor category from Amfi. For hybrid mutual funds, the share of retail and HNIs to total assets has fallen from 83% to 82% in the same period. For equity mutual funds, it has stagnated at 91%.