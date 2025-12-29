Plain-vanilla debt mutual funds have been slow to attract fresh flows for over two years now, and 2025 was no exception, even as hybrid and equity mutual funds outpaced these fixed-income schemes.
Debt mutual funds see slower inflows than hybrid and equity
SummaryWhile equity and hybrid assets grew 1.8 times since November 2023, debt assets grew only 1.3 times. A combination of the 2023 taxation overhaul, which eliminated indexation benefits, and a persistent lack of retail awareness has led to net outflows of ₹22,105 crore this year.
