Decent Q3, but bumps ahead for Hero

On the electric vehicle front, Hero plans to launch a mass-market electric scooter (priced at about ₹1 lakh) and a mid-segment electric scooter (priced at about ₹1.25 lakh) in the April-June quarter. It is ramping up capacities to scale up faster in FY25. As of now, Hero continues to lag Bajaj Auto Ltd and TVS Motor Co. in terms of market share.