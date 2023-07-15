De-dollarisation: The eroding dominance of the US Dollar

One of the biggest challenges is the potential for devaluation or loss of trust in the new currency. If the new currency is not seen as being as stable or as liquid as the dollar, it could lead to economic instability and hinder financial transactions. It is therefore important to build confidence and trust in the new currency before making the switch. Another challenge is that many commodities, such as gold and oil, are priced and traded in dollars. This means that shifting away from the dollar could complicate international transactions and make it more difficult to trade these commodities. This could also hamper foreign direct investment and capital flows. Countries with significant debt in USD will also face special challenges when trying to reduce their reliance on the dollar. If they suddenly move away from the dollar, their debt could become more expensive because their currency may lose value or exchange rates may fluctuate. This could lead to financial instability and make it more difficult to repay the debt.