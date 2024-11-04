Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Deepak Builders Engineers India share price are down by -4.75%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at 162.55 and closed at 153.30. The stock reached a high of 162.90 and a low of 153.00 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Published4 Nov 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Deepak Builders Engineers IndiaShare Price Today on 04-11-2024
Deepak Builders Engineers IndiaShare Price Today on 04-11-2024

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:00 today, Deepak Builders Engineers India shares are trading at price 153.3, -4.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78409.71, down by -1.65%. The stock has hit a high of 162.9 and a low of 153.0 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5160.46
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 8.31% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Deepak Builders Engineers India share price down -4.75% today to trade at 153.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.73% & -1.65% each respectively.

Business NewsMarketsDeepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Deepak Builders Engineers India share price are down by -4.75%, Nifty down by -1.73%

