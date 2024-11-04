Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Deepak Builders Engineers India share price are down by -4.75%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at ₹ 162.55 and closed at ₹ 153.30. The stock reached a high of ₹ 162.90 and a low of ₹ 153.00 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:00 today, Deepak Builders Engineers India shares are trading at price ₹153.3, -4.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78409.71, down by -1.65%. The stock has hit a high of ₹162.9 and a low of ₹153.0 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 160.46 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 8.31% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.