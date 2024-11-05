Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Deepak Builders Engineers India share price are down by -0.55%, Nifty down by -0.5%

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, Deepak Builders Engineers India shares are trading at price ₹153.35, -0.55% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78309.57, down by -0.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹156.45 and a low of ₹153.0 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 160.46 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 8.31% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

