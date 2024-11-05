Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Deepak Builders Engineers India share price are down by -0.55%, Nifty down by -0.5%

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at 154.5 and closed at 153.35. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of 156.45 and a low of 153.0.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Deepak Builders Engineers IndiaShare Price Today on 05-11-2024
Deepak Builders Engineers IndiaShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, Deepak Builders Engineers India shares are trading at price 153.35, -0.55% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78309.57, down by -0.6%. The stock has hit a high of 156.45 and a low of 153.0 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5160.46
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 8.31% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Deepak Builders Engineers India share price down -0.55% today to trade at 153.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.5% & -0.6% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsDeepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Deepak Builders Engineers India share price are down by -0.55%, Nifty down by -0.5%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

150.10
12:10 PM | 5 NOV 2024
3.15 (2.14%)

Bharat Electronics share price

279.65
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-4.4 (-1.55%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

252.55
12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-0.2 (-0.08%)

Tata Motors share price

827.50
12:10 PM | 5 NOV 2024
3.4 (0.41%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,331.50
11:52 AM | 5 NOV 2024
11.85 (0.9%)
More from 52 Week High

PB Fintech share price

1,609.25
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-103.5 (-6.04%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,114.00
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-246.1 (-5.64%)

Torrent Power share price

1,701.55
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-95.2 (-5.3%)

ABB India share price

6,994.00
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-368.35 (-5%)
More from Top Losers

Archean Chemical Industries share price

682.25
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
28.7 (4.39%)

Jubilant Foodworks share price

587.40
11:55 AM | 5 NOV 2024
20.1 (3.54%)

Eid Parry India share price

809.25
11:52 AM | 5 NOV 2024
26.85 (3.43%)

Redington India share price

195.45
11:55 AM | 5 NOV 2024
6.45 (3.41%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,255.00-160.00
    Chennai
    80,261.00-160.00
    Delhi
    80,413.00-160.00
    Kolkata
    80,265.00-160.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.