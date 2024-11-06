Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Deepak Builders Engineers India share price are up by 2.91%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:01 today, Deepak Builders Engineers India shares are trading at price ₹158.9, 2.91% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80190.6, up by 0.9%. The stock has hit a high of ₹162.25 and a low of ₹154.5 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|160.46
|10
|0.00
|20
|0.00
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 8.31% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.
The FII holding has
