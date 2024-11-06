Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Deepak Builders Engineers India share price are up by 2.91%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day for Deepak Builders Engineers India, the stock opened at 155.6 and closed at 158.9. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of 162.25 and a low of 154.5. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, closing higher than the opening price.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Deepak Builders Engineers IndiaShare Price Today on 06-11-2024
Deepak Builders Engineers IndiaShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:01 today, Deepak Builders Engineers India shares are trading at price 158.9, 2.91% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80190.6, up by 0.9%. The stock has hit a high of 162.25 and a low of 154.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5160.46
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 8.31% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
