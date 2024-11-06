Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Deepak Builders Engineers India share price are up by 2.91%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day for Deepak Builders Engineers India, the stock opened at ₹ 155.6 and closed at ₹ 158.9. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 162.25 and a low of ₹ 154.5. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, closing higher than the opening price.

At 06 Nov 12:01 today, Deepak Builders Engineers India shares are trading at price ₹158.9, 2.91% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80190.6, up by 0.9%.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 160.46 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 8.31% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.