Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on : Deepak Builders Engineers India share are down by -15.94%, Nifty up by 1.06%

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at 198.5 and closed at 170.65. The stock reached a high of 198.85 and a low of 168.95 during the day.

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 11:02 today, Deepak Builders Engineers India shares are trading at price 170.65, -15.94% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80209.14, up by 1.02%. The stock has hit a high of 198.85 and a low of 168.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
50.00
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.00% MF holding, & 0.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Deepak Builders Engineers India share price down -15.94% today to trade at 170.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.06% & 1.02% each respectively.

