Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on : Deepak Builders Engineers India share are up by 0.99%, Nifty down by -0.64%

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at 160.5 and closed at 163.5. The stock reached a high of 169.9 and a low of 160.5 during the day.

Published29 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Deepak Builders Engineers India
Deepak Builders Engineers India

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:08 today, Deepak Builders Engineers India shares are trading at price 163.5, 0.99% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79573.2, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 169.9 and a low of 160.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
50.00
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 8.31% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
