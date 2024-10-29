Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on : Deepak Builders Engineers India share are up by 0.99%, Nifty down by -0.64%

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:08 today, Deepak Builders Engineers India shares are trading at price ₹163.5, 0.99% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79573.2, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹169.9 and a low of ₹160.5 during the day.