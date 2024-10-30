Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Deepak Builders Engineers India share price are up by 2.9%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at 159.05 and closed at 161.70. The stock reached a high of 163.45 and a low of 158.50 during the session. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published30 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024
Deepak Builders Engineers IndiaShare Price Today on 30-10-2024

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, Deepak Builders Engineers India shares are trading at price 161.7, 2.9% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80232.58, down by -0.17%. The stock has hit a high of 163.45 and a low of 158.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
50.00
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 8.31% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Deepak Builders Engineers India share price are up by 2.9%, Nifty down by -0.09%

