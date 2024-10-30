Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Deepak Builders Engineers India share price are up by 2.9%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Deepak Builders Engineers India share price are up by 2.9%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Livemint

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at 159.05 and closed at 161.70. The stock reached a high of 163.45 and a low of 158.50 during the session. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Deepak Builders Engineers IndiaShare Price Today on 30-10-2024

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, Deepak Builders Engineers India shares are trading at price 161.7, 2.9% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80232.58, down by -0.17%. The stock has hit a high of 163.45 and a low of 158.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
50.00
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 8.31% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.