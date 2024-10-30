Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on : Deepak Builders Engineers India share are up by 2.99%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:02 today, Deepak Builders Engineers India shares are trading at price ₹161.85, 2.99% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80294.48, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹163.45 and a low of ₹158.5 during the day.