Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on : Deepak Builders Engineers India share are up by 2.99%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at ₹159.05 and closed at ₹161.85. The stock reached a high of ₹163.45 and a low of ₹158.50 during the day.
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:02 today, Deepak Builders Engineers India shares are trading at price ₹161.85, 2.99% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80294.48, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹163.45 and a low of ₹158.5 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
Days
Simple Moving Average
5
0.00
10
0.00
20
0.00
50
0.00
100
0.00
300
0.00
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 8.31% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.
