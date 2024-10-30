Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on : Deepak Builders Engineers India share are up by 2.99%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at ₹ 159.05 and closed at ₹ 161.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 163.45 and a low of ₹ 158.50 during the day.

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:02 today, Deepak Builders Engineers India shares are trading at price ₹161.85, 2.99% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80294.48, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹163.45 and a low of ₹158.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 0.00 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 8.31% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.