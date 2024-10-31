Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Deepak Builders Engineers India share price are up by 0.65%, Nifty down by -0.41%

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at 163.9 and closed at 162.55. The stock reached a high of 165.25 and a low of 161.4 during the trading session.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Deepak Builders Engineers India shares are trading at price 162.55, 0.65% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79514.82, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of 165.25 and a low of 161.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
50.00
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 8.31% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
