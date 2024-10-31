Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on : Deepak Builders Engineers India share are down by -0.43%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:00 today, Deepak Builders Engineers India shares are trading at price ₹160.8, -0.43% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹165.25 and a low of ₹160.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 0.00 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 8.31% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.