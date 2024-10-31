Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on : Deepak Builders Engineers India share are down by -0.43%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Livemint

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at 163.9 and closed at 160.8. The stock reached a high of 165.25 and a low of 160.15 during the session.

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:00 today, Deepak Builders Engineers India shares are trading at price 160.8, -0.43% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of 165.25 and a low of 160.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
50.00
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.81% MF holding, & 8.31% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Deepak Builders Engineers India share price down -0.43% today to trade at 160.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.

