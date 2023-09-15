Deepak Parekh cautions against misinformation on market investments2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 05:21 PM IST
Parekh said there are many ill-informed investors who start out with mutual funds and then abandon them thinking they can invest in the markets directly with a tip here and there only to end up burning their fingers
Mumbai: Given the proliferation of ‘WhatsApp University’ and misinformation around making money in the markets, mutual fund distributors should ensure people remain invested for the long term, Deepak Parekh, chairman of HDFC AMC and HDFC Life said on Friday.
