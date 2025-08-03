Who keeps the interest? Delhi HC to hear case on margin money in F&O trades
Neha Joshi 5 min read 03 Aug 2025, 07:24 PM IST
Summary
A plea in Delhi High Court has challenged brokers earning interest on traders’ margin money, calling for returns to go back to clients. With ₹160 trillion locked in margins and no clear rule, the case could impact millions of investors, regulations, and disrupt brokerage business models.
The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear a public interest litigation (PIL) that puts the spotlight on a contentious yet under-examined issue in India’s ₹160-trillion futures and options (F&O) market: the fate of interest earned on margin money that traders deposit with brokers.
