Delhi pollution: 16 stocks that stand to gain as air quality worsens to ‘severe’
Delhi AQI worsens: Air purifiers, health insurance, healthcare, renewable energy sectors in focus. Indraprastha Gas, Everest Kanto Cylinder may see a positive impact in short term.
Rising concerns on air quality index, amidst high pollution levels have kept the National Capital Region of Delhi in the spotlight. As government is focusing on various measures to reduce pollution, the citizens' focus will also be towards insulating themselves from the impact of high pollution.
