Denta Water and Infra IPO price band: The Denta Water and Infra Solution Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹279 to ₹294 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Denta Water and Infra IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, January 22, and will close on Friday, January 24. The allocation to anchor investors for the Denta Water and Infra IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 21.