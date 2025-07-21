It’s not just Jane Street. Here’s why derivatives are actually slowing down this July
Summary
With no price-moving triggers visible currently—think tariffs, fresh wars—and earnings mostly in line with expectations, traders have perched themselves on the fence, leading to lower volumes and a quieter market.
Derivative trading activity has noticeably slowed this month—a trend driven not just by the exit of aggressive US hedge fund Jane Street, but also by a sharp drop in market volatility, according to experts.
