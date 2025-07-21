Dinesh Nagpal, a technical expert and a trader, said the world has come out of a major global turmoil after the US tariff situation and the Iran-Israel conflict. “So, with no turmoil currently or expected in the near future, volatility tends to stay quiet," he said, adding that the Nifty index is also in a very narrow range for the same reason. To be sure, the Nifty50 has been trading in the 24,968-25,541 range in July.